JPMorgan’s Dimon Signals Stablecoins Are Here to Stay

Highlights
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told analysts on the company’s Tuesday earnings call that the bank is moving ahead with its deposit token and will also be exploring stablecoins.
As part of those efforts, the firm is also mulling a joint stablecoin with other large banks such as Citi and Wells Fargo.
Dimon remains skeptical of stablecoins’ use as pure payment vehicles but realize the competitive mandate to get involved lest the bank lose ground to FinTechs.
