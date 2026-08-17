AI Labs Stop Competing on Smarts and Start Competing on Price
The cost of querying an artificial intelligence (AI) model performing at GPT-3.5’s level fell from $20 per million tokens in November 2022 to $0.07 per million tokens by October 2024, an over-280-fold reduction in about two years, according to Stanford’s AI Index 2025 Report. Tokens are the small chunks of text an AI model reads and produces, usually a few letters or a short word each. Companies price their models by the million tokens processed. OpenAI, Google and Anthropic have all cut or frozen those prices in the past six weeks.