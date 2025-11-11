Senate’s Crypto Market Bill Could Redefine Oversight, but Details Still Murky

Highlights
Lawmakers unveiled a bipartisan draft bill handing the CFTC primary power over digital assets, marking a major step toward clarifying who polices crypto after years of turf wars with the SEC.
The proposal leaves big blanks on how to regulate decentralized finance and what exactly counts as a “digital commodity,” keeping key parts of the ecosystem in limbo.
With committee markups and reconciliation likely pushing final passage into 2026, the bill signals Washington’s shift from watching crypto to actively shaping it.
The cryptocurrency market is a paradox of modern finance.