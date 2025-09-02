Fall Legislative Agenda Challenges SEC Grip on Crypto Oversight

Highlights
With lawmakers returning from recess, digital assets are high on the agenda given that oversight of crypto markets has historically been defined by policy deadlock and a bruising series of enforcement battles between regulators and crypto firms.
The CLARITY Act narrows the SEC’s jurisdiction, expands CFTC oversight and introduces new disclosure and registration regimes to reduce ambiguity for issuers, intermediaries and investors.
While the Act promises greater coherence and innovation-friendly rules, critics warn of regulatory arbitrage and CFTC capacity limits.
Labor Day doesn’t just mark the end of summer, but also the return of U.S. lawmakers to Congress after the summer recess.