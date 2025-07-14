Crypto Week Policy Playbook for CFOs

Highlights
Three major crypto bills — GENIUS (stablecoin regulation), CLARITY (digital asset classification), and the Anti-CBDC Act — are being advanced during “Crypto Week,” signaling a serious legislative push to regulate the digital asset space.
With bitcoin hitting an all-time high over $120,000, investor confidence is being buoyed not by hype but by the promise of regulatory clarity — especially around stablecoins and token classification, potentially ending long-standing uncertainty.
U.S. regulatory leadership in crypto could shape international policy and drive mainstream adoption among CFOs and treasury teams.
Bitcoin is at an all-time high, sitting north of $120,000, while U.S. lawmakers have declared the next few days an ambitious legislative sprint they’ve dubbed “Crypto Week.”