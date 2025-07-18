Crypto Market Reaches All-Time High After House Passes 3 Bills

The total value of the cryptocurrency market hit an all-time high Thursday (July 17), surpassing the $4 trillion milestone, crypto data aggregator CoinGecko said in a post on social platform X.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

An image included in the post showed that the market cap reached $4,001,350,396,696.

JUST IN: The total crypto market cap has hit a new ATH of $4T. pic.twitter.com/gE8hRFegwz — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 18, 2025

The market reached the milestone on the same day the U.S. House passed three crypto-related bills that were part of Crypto Week: the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

The GENIUS Act is set to be signed into law by President Donald Trump, while the CLARITY Act will now be considered by the Senate, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill of Arkansas said in a Thursday press release.

Hill said in the release that the GENIUS Act will “bring clarity to payment stablecoins,” the CLARITY Act “establishes clear rules of the road by creating a functional regulatory framework for digital assets,” and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act “safeguards the privacy of Americans by prohibiting the creation of a central bank digital currency in the United States.”

The crypto market was surging in value ahead of these votes, in part because investors were optimistic about Congress making progress on the crypto legislation.

It was reported July 11 that some other events and trends were also contributing to the rise, including corporate treasuries accelerating their purchases of bitcoin, a Federal Reserve meeting that revealed a disagreement about how much to cut interest rates, a surge in tech stocks and an expectation that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will increase the federal deficit.

Investors’ bets that crypto would enjoy policy wins in Congress drove a surge in the value of not only bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bitcoin buyers and holders, and crypto miners.

The Crypto Week legislation could represent the mainstreaming of crypto not just as an asset class, but as a regulated industry within global finance, PYMNTS reported Monday (July 14), ahead of the votes in the House.

While the crypto market’s past speculative manias were fueled by low interest rates, crypto Twitter and unchecked enthusiasm, the latest surge is driven by investor confidence built by legislative guardrails.