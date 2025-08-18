Washington’s Fall Agenda Puts Crypto, Banking Rules in the Crosshairs

Highlights
U.S. lawmakers are set to consider major FinTech and crypto legislation this fall, while federal agencies like the SEC, CFTC, and CFPB weigh in with their own rules.
The CLARITY Act (clarifying token classifications) and policies on open banking are under consideration, but FinTech and crypto legislation is facing pushback from banking associations calling for revisions.
Broader financial services disruption continues under fragmented policy umbrellas, potentially leaving consumer data access and adoption of new payment models uncertain.
From “winning the AI race,” to making America the “crypto capital” of the world, the 2025 political sphere has raised a host of implications for business.