States and Courts Fill in Regulatory Gaps as CFPB’s Future in Flux

Highlights
With the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s future and funding uncertain, state-level initiatives, legislation and lawsuits are stepping in to address perceived regulatory gaps.
This increase in activity by state lawmakers and attorneys general, such as those in New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania, is creating a fragmented regulatory terrain for financial service providers.
Before President Donald Trump starting his second term, the CFPB recommended strengthening state-level consumer protections, suggesting states make it easier for attorneys general to initiate investigations and extend protections to B2B transactions.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding and foundations are hotly debated on Capitol Hill and in courtrooms.
