US and China Chart Diverging Paths in Global AI Action Plans

Highlights
The U.S. AI Action Plan emphasizes national security, deregulation and technological dominance, while China promotes multilateral cooperation, open source development and equitable global access.
The U.S. plan prioritizes strategic control over AI infrastructure and export restrictions to counter Chinese influence, while China frames its AI leadership as a soft power tool to support developing nations and influence global governance norms.
The U.S. seeks to shape AI governance through alliances built on American infrastructure and values, while China backs a U.N.-anchored, consensus-based model that emphasizes sovereignty, shared standards and inclusion of the less affluent Global South nations.
The United States and China released competing visions of the future of artificial intelligence, with the U.S. seeking global leadership and China prioritizing open source AI models and cooperation among nations and organizations.