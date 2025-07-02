Remember DeepSeek? Many Adopt Its AI Models Despite Security Concerns

Enterprises can safely deploy DeepSeek by self-hosting, but consumer app use faces risks of data exposure to China.

The allure is DeepSeek’s cost-effectiveness, which makes AI adoption more appealing to businesses.

After making a big splash — and raising national security concerns — in January, DeepSeek has largely faded from the headlines. Its V3 chatbot and R1 reasoning models were at once praised and vilified, with several countries including the U.S. banning their governmental use.

So it might surprise many that the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company’s models have not crashed and burned but actually rank second or third in several cases only to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Notably, it has outpaced Perplexity, xAI’s Grok and Anthropic’s Claude.

Consider the following data from Similarweb:

Total website traffic in May 2025

ChatGPT: 5.492 billion Gemini: 527.7 million DeepSeek: 436.2 million Grok: 178.6 million Perplexity: 178.6 million Claude: 99.68 million

Generative AI traffic market share

Six months ago (before DeepSeek hit the headlines)

ChatGPT: 87.5% Google: 5.4% Perplexity: 2.0% Claude: 1.6%

As of June 10:

ChatGPT: 78.9% Google: 8.0% DeepSeek: 5.3% Grok: 2.1% Perplexity: 1.7% Claude: 1.4%

According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. companies are interested in checking out DeepSeek. CIOs tell the news outlet that they are “thrilled” about the prospect of it driving down AI costs in the U.S. as developers adopt DeepSeek’s techniques.

DeepSeek claimed to have spent $5.6 million training one of its AI models, compared to $100 million to $1 billion cited by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, according to the Journal.

Cost Efficient, Cut Off From China

DeepSeek’s popularity appears to be based on its cost efficiency, according to a Bain & Co. blog post. “DeepSeek’s performance appears to be based on a series of engineering innovations that significantly reduce inference costs while also improving training cost.”

DeepSeek’s mixture-of-experts architecture activates only 37 billion out of 671 billion parameters for processing each token, which reduces computing costs without sacrificing performance, the authors said. DeepSeek also “optimized distillation techniques” that let reasoning capabilities of larger models be transferred to smaller models.

What’s surprising is that an “open-source Chinese startup has managed to close or at least significantly narrow the performance gap with leading proprietary models,” according to the blog post.

As for national security concerns, it depends on how the user accesses and uses the models. If a company or user downloads the model weights and runs inference locally, data doesn’t leave the device. Companies can also run DeepSeek models on premises or in private cloud environments to avoid data being sent to foreign servers.

On the other hand, using the DeepSeek mobile app or on the web means sending data to servers in China, which would be subject to the purview of the Communist government.

Therefore, enterprises can prevent data from leaving the country but consumers or individual users typically cannot. Hence, DeepSeek apps faced usage bans for government workers in the U.S., Italy, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and other nations.

The private sector, however, has forged ahead.

In January, Perplexity offered DeepSeek R1 for doing deep research. The AI startup said the model is hosted on U.S. and EU data centers, so user data doesn’t go to China. It also created a version of DeepSeek R1 that provides “unbiased, accurate and factual information.” The model is called R1 1776 – after the year of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Cloud giants AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have all added DeepSeek’s R1 AI model to their marketplaces. Cloud company Snowflake said it began offering DeepSeek to customers after getting a flurry of customer inquiries, according to Reuters.

As open-source models, they are also available through code repositories Hugging Face and GitHub.

Notably, Chinese users have been the most enthusiastic adopters. According to People’s Daily, the government’s flagship paper with an English-language version, Chinese companies including telecom operators, brokerages and automakers are rushing to use DeepSeek.

