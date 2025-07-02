Remember DeepSeek? Many Adopt Its AI Models Despite Security Concerns

Highlights
DeepSeek’s AI models are gaining quiet traction among businesses despite national security concerns.
The allure is DeepSeek’s cost-effectiveness, which makes AI adoption more appealing to businesses.
Enterprises can safely deploy DeepSeek by self-hosting, but consumer app use faces risks of data exposure to China.
After making a big splash — and raising national security concerns — in January, DeepSeek has largely faded from the headlines. Its V3 chatbot and R1 reasoning models were at once praised and vilified, with several countries including the U.S. banning their governmental use.