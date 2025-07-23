Trump’s AI Action Plan Calls for Deregulation, Chatbot Free Speech

Highlights
Trump’s AI Action Plan does not call for new federal AI regulation, instead prioritizing deregulation.
The plan calls for expanded export controls to prevent adversaries from accessing U.S. AI technologies, while offering full AI tech stacks to allies that join “America’s AI Alliance.”
The administration requires AI systems like chatbots be built to have “free speech” that is without “ideological bias.”
The White House on Wednesday (July 23) released a policy roadmap that outlines President Trump’s push to keep America in the lead in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race by focusing on deregulation, building AI infrastructure, expanding export controls and giving chatbots free speech.