Freightos Shows the AI Freight Payoff Starts With Transactions

Highlights
Freight procurement is getting more digital, not just more software driven. Freightos’ second-quarter transactions rose 15% and gross booking value jumped 33%, a sign that more actual freight buying moving through digital rails.
The key AI opportunity is execution, not advice. As rates, capacity and bookings become machine readable, AI can move past recommending freight options to comparing them continuously comparing and eventually procuring them.
The earnings hint at where value is shifting. Platform revenue grew 19% while the buyer count grew just 4%, suggesting the bigger opportunity sits in transaction infrastructure that scales activity faster than headcount.
Global freight is becoming more digital, and it’s happening just in time for artificial intelligence.