Working Capital Lost Its Strategic Edge in 2026. The Best CFOs Are Already Getting It Back.
Picture the CFO at a $300 million industrial distributor. For three years she paid her key suppliers on day 10 of a net 30 invoice and pocketed a 2% discount for the trouble. It was policy. Nobody had to approve it. Then, sometime last spring, her three largest customers stopped paying her early. They didn’t pay late. They paid on the due date, to the day. Her cash still arrived. It just arrived with no cushion, and no way to know which week. By summer she’d stopped paying anyone early, and she’d drawn on a credit line for the first time in years to cover the gap.