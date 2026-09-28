The Fraud Economy Has a Supply Chain, and Erin West Is Going After It
Watch more: The Digital Shift With Operation Shamrock’s Erin West
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Erin West is founder and president of Operation Shamrock, whose mission is to educate, mobilize, and disrupt scamming operations run by transnational organized crime.