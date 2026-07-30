AI Ends the Shipping Cost Guessing Game
Shipping typically makes up 50% to 70% of total eCommerce fulfillment costs, more than labor, packaging materials and warehouse overhead combined, according to fulfillment cost benchmarks compiled by shipping calculator site CalcBee. Yet most retailers still estimate that cost using static rules: a flat rate per product category, a default box size, or an average based on last quarter’s shipments. Those rules do not account for how a specific order actually fits into a box. A merchant who underestimates that fit either eats the difference in margin or surprises the customer with a shipping fee that does not match what checkout promised.