Visa, Mastercard, FinTechs Weigh in on Modernizing Federal Payments

Highlights
In March, President Donald Trump ordered the government to shift away from paper checks toward digital channels.
About 250 comments came from the payments industry, with recommendations from the likes of Visa, Mastercard, Trustly and Plaid.
The recommendations to modernize government payments spanned the gamut from pay-by-bank options to prepaid debit cards.
In March, the White House handed down an executive order mandating that the federal government will stop issuing paper checks for disbursements, effective Sept. 30, and will stop accepting them for payments “as soon as practicable.”