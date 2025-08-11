SEC Says ‘Caveat Liquid Staker’ to Corporate Treasury Teams Buying Crypto

Highlights
The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance stated that, under specific and controlled conditions, liquid staking and its “staking receipt tokens” do not constitute securities offerings, reducing compliance burdens for CFOs and treasury teams.
Liquid staking lets companies earn staking rewards while maintaining liquidity, enabling flexible treasury strategies and potentially higher yields.
For corporates considering liquid staking, the SEC’s allowance hinges on the provider’s strictly administrative role.
Opportunities and risks tend to present themselves in equal measure for CFOs and treasury teams — and that becomes infinitely more so when it relates to crypto.