The Hidden Fraud Risks Lurking in Every B2B Payment Method

Highlights
Fraud is constant and evolving, and CFOs must track where risk concentrates across payment types and adapt controls to AI-driven threats.
Unified oversight and standardized controls help detect and respond to fraud, especially at system and process handoffs.
Legacy (checks) and modern (ACH, virtual cards, embedded) payments can each introduce vulnerabilities, requiring proactive, balanced management.
B2B CFOs sit at the increasingly complex intersection of treasury, technology, vendor management and enterprise risk. But that’s not all that finance leaders are tasked with overseeing above the balance sheet.