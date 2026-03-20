Fraud Gets Cheaper, Merchants Push Back

Highlights
AI is making fraud scalable and cheap as generative tools allow attackers to mass-produce convincing identities, documents and biometric signals — turning fraud into a commoditized, automated process.
Biometrics, behavior and device signals can all be spoofed, forcing companies to rely on layered detection systems in an ongoing “arms race” with attackers.
AI-driven commerce is creating new identity challenges, and as transactions move through AI assistants and third-party platforms, evolving standards and tools like tokenization will be essential to secure payments and user identity.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Spreedly’s Adam Hiatt
Adam Hiatt is the vice president of fraud strategy at Spreedly, an open payments platform.