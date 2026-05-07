Video: How Small Businesses Are Using Financing to Close Bigger Deals

Pre-approval and structured terms are turning emergency repairs and impulse upgrades into done deals, no discounting required.

Today’s consumers think in monthly payments, not lump sums, and the businesses that speak that language are the ones winning.

Small businesses that introduce financing early in the conversation are closing bigger deals and losing fewer customers to sticker shock.

Watch more: Live Roundtable With Synchrony, Home Zone Furniture, Eagle Pipe & Mechanical

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Here’s a truth every small business owner has felt in the pit of their stomach. The sale doesn’t die at checkout. It dies three minutes earlier, when the customer sees the price and goes quiet.

That silence is sticker shock, and it’s been killing deals in home improvement, furniture and repair services for years. But a growing number of small business owners are flipping the script, not by slashing prices, but by changing when and how they talk about money.

Vince Lowe, senior vice president of Home Specialty at Synchrony, framed it simply in a conversation with PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster. The two biggest variables driving customer behavior are ticket size and urgency. A planned sofa purchase and a busted heating system in February are two completely different sales. But in both cases, how you present the payment can make or break the deal.

That insight set the stage for a sharp, practical conversation with two of Synchrony’s small business operators who live this reality every day.

Come in for a Couch, Leave With a Living Room

Alli Adams, regional sales director at Home Zone Furniture, knows the pattern. A customer walks in looking for one thing. Maybe a sofa. Maybe a dining table. But then they see the full showroom, and the scope creeps. And in the best possible way.

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The trick? Don’t wait until the register to mention financing. Adams said her team starts that conversation the moment a customer walks through the door. Not as a hard sell, but as a frame: Here’s what’s possible when you think in monthly payments instead of a lump sum.

The result is tangible. That one-couch customer becomes a living-room customer. One structured payment replaces a rigid mental budget, and the average ticket goes up, without anyone feeling pressured.

For small furniture retailers competing against big-box chains and online giants, that kind of expansion isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s survival. And as Adams put it bluntly, if you’re not offering financing right now, you’re handing your customer to someone who is.

When the Furnace Dies at 10 p.m., Nobody’s Comparison Shopping

Lori Tschohl runs Eagle Pipe & Mechanical, and her world looks nothing like a furniture showroom. Her customers don’t browse. They call in a panic because something critical just broke. And the repair bill can climb into the tens of thousands.

That’s a completely different kind of sticker shock. It’s not, “I didn’t expect this couch to cost that much.” It’s “I didn’t expect to spend $15,000 today just to have heat.”

Tschohl’s solution is to get financing in front of the customer before the technician even arrives. Pre-approval links go out early, so by the time the homeowner hears the number, they already know what their monthly payment could look like. That shift, from ambush to preparation, is the difference between a frozen customer and a signed contract.

The numbers back it up. Tschohl said closing rates jump 40% to 70% when financing is part of the conversation. For a small plumbing and HVAC business, that’s not a marginal improvement. That’s transformational.

Kill the Discount, Keep the Margin

Here’s where this gets strategic. For years, small businesses have reflexively reached for the discount as a closing tool. Can’t afford it? Let me knock off 10%. Still hesitating? How about 15%?

The problem, as every owner knows, is that discounting is a trap. It trains customers to wait for deals. It compresses margins. And it doesn’t solve the underlying issue, which is that the customer doesn’t have a price problem. They have a cash flow problem.

Financing addresses that directly. Instead of cutting your price, you restructure how the customer pays it. Monthly payments align with how households actually manage money, which means you keep your margin intact while making the purchase feel doable.

Lowe described the effect as “opening the aperture” for the customer. When payments are clearly defined, people don’t just say yes to the original purchase. They expand it. And for small businesses, where every transaction must pull its weight, that expansion is the margin between thriving and just getting by.

Customers Already Think in Payments, and Small Businesses Should Too

Maybe the biggest shift isn’t happening on the merchant side at all. It’s happening in the customer’s head.

Adams pointed out that today’s consumers are already juggling multiple payment commitments across categories. They’re financing phones, appliances and mattresses. And sometimes all at once. The idea of paying in installments isn’t something you have to sell them on. It’s how they already operate.

That means the small business that doesn’t offer financing isn’t being prudent. It’s being out of step. Customers walk in expecting payment options. When they don’t find them, they walk out.

Webster highlighted the emotional component as well. Defined payment structures give consumers “certainty and comfort,” especially when they’re navigating unplanned expenses, she said. For a homeowner staring down a five-figure repair bill, knowing the monthly number transforms panic into a plan.

Every Interaction Has to Count

Small businesses don’t have the luxury of massive ad budgets or infinite foot traffic. Every customer who walks through the door or calls in a crisis represents real revenue that either materializes or doesn’t.

That’s why the timing of the financing conversation matters so much. By the time a customer reaches the register, the decision is already made, for better or worse. The businesses seeing results are the ones who reframe the entire interaction around payments from the start, so the checkout is a formality, not a moment of truth.

“If you remove the friction from the customer, whether they’re in the store or you’re in the home, that allows a small business to make that interaction worthwhile,” Lowe said.

For small business owners, financing isn’t a back-office decision; it’s a front-line strategy. And the ones who figure that out first are the ones who’ll still be standing.