Video: How Small Businesses Are Using Financing to Close Bigger Deals

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Watch more: Live Roundtable With Synchrony, Home Zone Furniture, Eagle Pipe & Mechanical
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Vince Lowe is the senior vice president of Home Specialty at Synchrony, which creates solutions that merge analytics with the latest technology.
Alli Adams is the regional sales director at Home Zone Furniture, a family-owned business committed to delivering quality, style and affordability with a personal touch.
Lori Tschohl runs Eagle Pipe & Mechanical, which helps clients optimize comfort and energy efficiency.