Earnings Show Banks Chasing Mid-Market With Payments Platforms

Highlights
Payments and treasury are becoming relationship engines: JPMorgan, Citi and other lenders large and small showed this earnings season that transaction infrastructure can drive fees, deposits, lending opportunities and client retention simultaneously.
Orchestration is replacing integration: The advantage is shifting from merely connecting systems to coordinating payments, liquidity, compliance and workflows around a shared business outcome.
Infrastructure is now a C-suite growth discipline: CFOs must evaluate it by its impact on working capital, fraud, deposits, efficiency and revenue — not just implementation cost or processing speed.
Payments and treasury technologies have traditionally been positioned by the banks powering them as purely infrastructure. The same way baseball players need a field to play ball, the thinking went, financial services needed the indispensable machinery powering payments that helps clients move money, manage liquidity and connect corporate systems.