Earnings Show Banks Turning Transaction Banking Into a Platform Business

Highlights
Banks’ earnings point to gains from transaction banking modernization, with leaders attributing growth to structural upgrades in payments, liquidity and cross-border settlement.
Transaction banking is becoming a strategic platform, as firms like Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and BNY Mellon reposition it at the center of real-time treasury and digital finance.
Cloud-native, real-time platforms are delivering operating leverage, letting payment volumes scale while cutting manual work, risk and marginal costs.
Some of the world’s largest banks posted their final earnings for the 2025 fiscal year this week.
