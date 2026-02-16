Stablecoin Payments Show Up at Checkout Despite Crypto Markets Slump

Highlights
Despite falling crypto prices, more merchants are accepting digital assets, with stablecoins and not volatile tokens driving real payment activity.
Stablecoins are working through cards, not replacing them, being embedded into network infrastructure as a funding layer.
Control of the money layer is the real battle, with networks, stablecoin issuers and FinTechs each competing to own the infrastructure connecting tokenized dollars to everyday payments.
Crypto markets are slumping just as institutional interest in blockchain is growing.