Banks, Cards and Creators Push Stablecoins Into Financial Mainstream

Highlights
Stablecoins are moving from a simple digital dollar pitch to real financial infrastructure as banks, payment firms and regulators close gaps around compliance, liquidity and integration with existing rails.
Players like JPMorgan, Barclays, Stripe and Visa-linked platforms are embedding stablecoins invisibly into payments, settlement and cards, shifting them from speculative assets to everyday settlement primitives.
Adoption is expanding beyond finance into creators, states and institutions, signaling stablecoins’ growing role in how money moves globally, instantly and across weak or fragmented currencies.
The stablecoin pitch has always been a digital token that maintains a stable value, usually pegged to a fiat currency, while inheriting the speed, programmability and global reach of blockchains.