Rain’s CEO Is Betting the Stablecoin Story May Be One Consumers Never Notice

Highlights
Stablecoins’ true innovation lies not in flashy consumer apps but in merging money movement and reconciliation into a single digital packet.
Rain’s strategy is to embed stablecoins into existing payment rails, starting with cards, so consumers and merchants get the same protections (chargebacks, refunds, audits) while institutions benefit from lower costs, faster transfers, and 24/7 liquidity.
The next frontier is institutional adoption of stablecoins and tokenized deposits, though uncertainties remain around regulation, accounting standards, interoperability between blockchains, and how bank-issued tokens will coexist with third-party stablecoins.
