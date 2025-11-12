Visa Bets on Stablecoins and AI to Transform Global Commerce for Creators
Traditional cross-border payment systems weren’t built for today’s global workforce. Millions of creators, freelancers and on-demand workers now expect to be paid instantly. And in many countries with volatile fiat currencies, they want that payment in digital dollars. These micropreneurs don’t want to wait days for transfers or lose money to fees to accelerate their paydays.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Mark Nelsen is head of product for Visa Commercial Money Solutions,