Banks Prepare Payments for AI Commerce

Highlights
AI purchasing will require issuers to authenticate transactions initiated by software acting for consumers.
Moving old systems to the cloud without changing their architecture captures only a fraction of modernization’s benefits.
Simplifying products, integrations and internal decision-making can matter as much as replacing technology.
Watch more: Need to Know With Thales’ Caio Reis
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