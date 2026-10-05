Apple IDs iPhone Bug That Requires Device Replacements

Apple has reportedly identified a glitch affecting some new iPhone models.

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The bug applies to a “small number” of AT&T customers who recently upgraded to the company’s $1,299 iPhone 18 Pro Max, Bloomberg News reported Friday (Oct. 2). These users will need to replace their devices after the glitch caused them to lose cell service.

According to the report, the issue has kept some 18 Pro Max owners from making calls, accessing data, or sending and getting text messages on the network. It’s not clear how many people are dealing with the issue, Bloomberg said, though affected users have found their devices mostly unusable unless they’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.

“We have identified an issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max users on the AT&T network that may cause a device to lose service and be unable to make calls,” Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg.

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Apple has already issued a carrier settings update and released a new version of its iOS operating system, 27.0.1, to keep the bug from reaching more people.

The carrier-settings fix will automatically download for AT&T users in the next 14 days, though Apple called on consumers to install available software updates immediately. Users can start the update manually in the “General” section of the iPhone settings and then choose “About.”

For users who have already been impacted by the glitch, the only solution is swapping their phone for a new phone with either Apple or AT&T, Bloomberg said.

The report describes the iPhone 18 Pro Max as Apple’s highest-end smartphone after its forthcoming foldable model. That phone, dubbed the iPhone Duo, priced from $1,999 and scheduled to ship Oct. 23.

As PYMNTS wrote last month, all of Apple’s recent and forthcoming product rollouts have been designed to support one argument: Because the company controls the hardware, the operating system and the data on a customers’ phone, it’s the best-positioned company to provide artificial intelligence.

“We made massive advancements in the most important areas: intelligence, performance, battery and camera,” CEO John Ternus said at a recent product showcase, calling the iPhone the best personal device for AI and citing its privacy protections and its extensive knowledge of its own users.

“If Siri works as promised, tasks get simple: adding recipe ingredients to a grocery list mid-conversation or flagging an on-screen alert when a tracked webpage changes,” PYMNTS wrote. “Apple isn’t bolting an agent onto someone else’s phone. It’s building the agent into the one people already carry.”