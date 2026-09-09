Apple Owns the iPhone but Still Has to Prove the AI

Highlights
Apple’s first keynote under new CEO John Ternus centered almost entirely on AI. Siri AI now handles 2.5 billion daily requests and works across more than 300,000 apps.
The company also unveiled its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, starting at $1,999 and shipping Oct. 23, alongside a new A20 Pro chip built specifically to speed up on-device AI.
Apple’s argument is that it already owns the phone, the operating system and the data inside it, an advantage rivals don’t have. Whether Siri delivers on that promise is still unproven.
Apple hosted its annual fall “Surprise and Shine“ event Wednesday in a historic keynote: the first led by new CEO John Ternus. The headline reveal was the company’s first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, priced from $1,999 and set to ship Oct. 23.