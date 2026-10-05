OpenPayd Sets Groundwork for 2027 US Stock Market Listing

Payments infrastructure firm OpenPayd is reportedly setting the stage to go public in the U.S.

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The U.K. company expects to list on the Nasdaq by the year’s end as it prepares to enter the America market and embark on new acquisitions, CEO Iana Dimitrova said in an interview with CoinDesk published Sunday (Oct. 4).

OpenPayd is in the final stages of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) review of its proposed merger with Titan Acquisition Corp., Dimitrova said, adding that the deal is expected to close this year, assuming no major external disruptions.

The CoinDesk report noted that the U.S. has become a more attractive market for crypto companies as it establishes rules for digital assets and stablecoins.

The GENIUS Act created a federal framework for payment stablecoins, while the SEC has proposed rules designed for some crypto assets.

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For companies like OpenPayd, the report said that shift provides an opening to sell payments infrastructure to businesses linking traditional finance with blockchain networks, even as broader market-structure legislation is still unresolved.

The report added that crypto companies are taking a variety of roads to going public. For example, stablecoin payments company RedotPay is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), while Kraken parent Payward has postponed its listing back to the middle of 2027 at the earliest, CoinDesk added.

OpenPayd has integrated with Circle Payments Network for cross-border transactions and is part of Fireblocks’ payments network, giving other participants access to its fiat infrastructure, the report said.

The company is a “global infrastructure platform for modern money movement,” Dimitrova told CoinDesk, and “there is no public market competitor that has the same combination of fiat and stablecoin capabilities that OpenPayd can deliver today.”

The listing would help finance U.S. expansion, with OpenPayd hoping to launch services for customers there by April of next year, she added.

PYMNTS spoke with Dimitrova in June about her company’s argument that modern payment infrastructure has become a business problem, not just a technical one, and that orchestration can provide the answer.

“It’s not the job of businesses to think about the infrastructure payment and to think about regulation,” she told PYMNTS CEO Webster in June. “They have to focus on what they do best, which is developing and selling their products and services.”