Walmart, Target and Amazon Are Spending Billions to Reset the Shopper’s Reference Price

Highlights
Walmart, Target and others are using tariff refunds to announce cuts or holds on prices, absorb costs and reinforce value perceptions.
Years of inflation, constant promotions and digital comparison shopping have made shoppers less certain about what products “should” cost, pushing retailers to compete on price certainty, memorable value cues and fewer reasons to keep searching.
Walmart is betting on everyday price credibility, Target on private label that resists direct comparison, and TJX on scarcity and discovery.
Years of inflation, promotions, personalized discounts and constantly shifting online prices have made shoppers better at finding deals. They have also made it harder for shoppers to know what anything is supposed to truly cost, a fact that is being sharpened against a backdrop of weakening shopper confidence and a globally softening macro environment.