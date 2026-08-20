Walmart Sees Mid-Single-Digit Grocery Growth as Shoppers Prioritize Affordability

Highlights
Walmart expanded its rollback count to more than 11,000, with reductions spanning food, consumables, fashion and general merchandise.
Walmart U.S. eCommerce grew 24%, while fast delivery increased 48% and now carries baskets ranging from fresh food to fashion.
Walmart+ posted double-digit U.S. membership growth, with members spending roughly four times as much as nonmembers
Walmart’s affordability push is showing up in what shoppers are buying, with transactions and unit volumes rising as the retailer cut prices on everything from ground beef and groceries to fashion and school supplies.