Autonomy’s New CEO Is Going After the Drivers Leases Don’t Fit
Watch more: Need to Know With Autonomy’s Fred Weick
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Fred Weick is CEO of Autonomy and spent more than 30 years in automotive and financial services roles at Mercedes-Benz and Daimler, including senior positions in the United States and overseas.