53% of In-House Identity Teams Report KYA Incidents or Losses
Companies that keep digital identity verification in-house face a pronounced exposure to adversarial bots and agents: 53% report know-your-agent (KYA) related incidents or losses, compared with 28.8% of firms using a mix of internal and external teams and 24.1% of those relying on external providers. The difference shows that the way identity verification is operated can affect both security outcomes and the business costs that follow.