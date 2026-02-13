Coinbase’s $667 Million Loss Snaps Eight-Quarter Profitability Streak

Highlights
Coinbase’s weak Q4 ($667 million loss, revenue down ~20% ) shows crypto still relies heavily on trading cycles.
The company is shifting toward an “everything exchange” model — using stablecoins, payments, lending and subscriptions to monetize customer assets, not just trades.
Strong full-year growth and rising volumes came with higher costs and regulatory uncertainty, making the transition to a diversified financial platform expensive and competitive.
The digital asset economy’s early growth was driven primarily by speculative trading. It still is today.