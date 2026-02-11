Robinhood Feels Chill as Crypto Slump Cools Revenue  

Highlights
Robinhood is pushing into prediction markets, expanded investing tools and AI-driven efficiency as competition intensifies.
Robinhood’s Q4 2025 and full-year financials saw crypto, equity and options activity slow as volatility and higher rates sidelined retail investors, driving a revenue miss.
Crypto revenue fell 38% YoY, while recurring income gained traction, with Robinhood Gold revenue jumping 70%.
Platforms built on high engagement can feel it first when enthusiasm starts to fade.