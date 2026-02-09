Tokenization’s Institutional Pitch Hits a Liquidity Wall

Highlights
Tokenization delivers speed benefits but not necessarily liquidity, as real trading depth supporting on-chain real world assets remains scarce.
On-chain assets can often act private as thin markets, wide spreads, and off-chain exits mean many tokens aren’t truly tradable.
Legal clarity, standardization and market participation, not blockchain technology’s feasibility, are what may determine scale.
Despite the sudden surge of enterprise interest in stablecoins, it was the tokenization of real world assets (RWA) that represented the crypto sector’s first major play for the institutional financial space.