While US Debates Stablecoin Yield, Europe and Asia Set Clearer Rules

Highlights
Whether stablecoins can pay yield has become a central regulatory fight, pitting banks against crypto firms and delaying the CLARITY Act potentially beyond even 2026.
Banks warn yield-bearing stablecoins mimic deposits and risk destabilizing credit; crypto argues yield is a necessary feature and bans would stifle innovation.
Most regions with regulation enacted have chosen to restrict yield to keep stablecoins payment-focused, while the U.K. and U.S. remain more open and undecided.
Are stablecoins digital cash, a narrow bank, a money market fund, or some new hybrid altogether?