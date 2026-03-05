Marketing’s AI Shift Is From Measuring Campaigns to Running Them
As generative artificial intelligence becomes embedded in enterprise software stacks, executives are demanding more than fast answers. They want outputs grounded in trusted data and aligned with real business workflows.
Omri Shtayer, vice president of data products and DaaS at Similarweb, a global software development and data aggregation company specializing in mobile app and web analytics, web traffic, digital performance, and SEO tools.