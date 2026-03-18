Paysafe Sees Onboarding as Fraud’s New Front Line

Highlights
AI tools are making identity fraud harder to detect.
Onboarding remains the most vulnerable moment for fraud attempts.
Behavioral identity and tokenization may define the next defenses.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Paysafe’s Richard Swales
Richard Swales is chief risk and compliance officer at Paysafe, an online payments company providing payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash systems to businesses and consumers.
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Agentic AI, AI, authentication, Featured News, identity, News, Paysafe, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: How Will AI Change Identity 2026