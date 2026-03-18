Credit Unions Prepare for the Day AI Agents Start Spending

Highlights
Credit unions are strengthening fraud defenses as AI enables more convincing impersonation attacks.
Voice cloning, synthetic identities and behavioral simulation are weakening traditional identity checks.
Passkeys, device-bound authentication and stronger fraud decisioning models are emerging as key defenses.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Velera’s Elizabeth Wadsworth
Elizabeth Wadsworth is vice president of Decision Intelligence and Transformation at credit union service organization Velera.
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credit unions, Featured News, Fraud Prevention, identity verification, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Velera, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: How Will AI Change Identity 2026