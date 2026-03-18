Why AI Shopping Is Still Just a Smarter Search Bar
More than a year ago, I asked AI to help me buy a toaster. Not to browse. I knew exactly what I wanted, down to the brand, and I gave the LLM every advantage a real buyer could offer. I wanted to test whether I could find and buy without leaving the chat. The AI produced a thorough, well-documented list, albeit somewhat skimpy. None of the brands listed included the toaster I already knew I wanted to buy.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.