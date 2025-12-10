The Protocol Power Struggle Reshaping AI-Driven Commerce.
Changes in how consumers shop and pay never happen all at once. The transformation doesn’t make a grand entrance. Change happens when the friction that consumers and merchants tolerate becomes harder to live with than the habit of sticking to the old way. That is when innovators step in, spot the opening and decide it is time to move forward. The signs of change always start quietly. Adoption curves begin to tilt upward. Expectations subtly shift. New behavior starts to settle in. Then ignition happens.