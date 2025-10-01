Stripe Launches Tools for Issuing Stablecoins and Monetizing AI Products

Stripe has launched new tools that enable businesses to issue their own stablecoins, prepare for agentic commerce and better monetize their artificial intelligence products.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

These were among more than 40 product updates the company announced at its Stripe Tour New York product showcase, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 30) press release.

Stripe’s new Open Issuance product enables businesses to use just a few lines of code to launch and manage their own stablecoins, according to the release.

For neobanks and firms for which money movement is core to their business, launching their own stablecoins enables them to reap benefits like the yield on stablecoin dollar deposits, eliminate burn fees for customers who want to redeem their stablecoins for cash, and do so without having to navigate regulatory compliance, the release said.

Open Issuance is powered by Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure company Stripe acquired earlier this year, per the release.

“With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them,” Bridge Co-founder and CEO Zach Abrams said in the release.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Stripe also announced Tuesday that it is working with early partners to test its solutions based on the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) it co-developed with OpenAI and released Monday (Sept. 29).

The company’s early partners include Microsoft Copilot, Anthropic, Perplexity, Vercel, Lovable, Replit and Manus, all of which will test the solutions in real-world settings and help businesses get ready for agentic commerce.

PYMNTS reported Monday that ACP was open sourced from day one and signals a wholesale shift from search-driven, multistep shopping toward agent-mediated commerce.

Stripe’s new offerings designed to help companies better monetize their AI products include features in Stripe Billing that make it simpler to run hybrid revenue models, a new application programming interface that lets companies connect to large language model providers and track inference cost changes, and a feature in Stripe Radar that blocks the abuse of free trial periods and other types of “friendly fraud,” per the release.

Stripe said in May that it was preparing for a “giant leap” into stablecoins and AI.

In the company’s Tuesday press release, Will Gaybrick, president, technology and business at Stripe, said: “Across stablecoins and AI, Stripe’s role is to pull frontier technology out of the experimental and into the mainstream.”