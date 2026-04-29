New Data Shines Light on the $1.35T Race to Move Money Faster
“The Power of Now: Moving Money at the Speed of Life,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Direct, examines why payout speed has evolved into a business issue. Across healthcare, insurance and investment platforms, many organizations still depend on checks, ACH and other slower payment rails to send money to consumers. That creates a mismatch between how fast people need their funds and how quickly companies can deliver them. Real-time payouts can solve this.