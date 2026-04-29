How Regional Banks Can Win the Emerging Middle Market Moment
By PYMNTS | April 29, 2026
Highlights
Emerging middle market firms outgrow financial tools before banks adapt.
Static underwriting blocks growth despite apparent credit availability.
Virtual cards and data integration offer a workable path forward.
Watch more: Live Roundtable With Seth Perlman of i2c and Julie Schmitz of Scale Solutions
Seth Perlman is global head of product at i2c.
Julie Schmitz is co-founder of Scale Solutions Group.
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