Why Fast-Growing Middle-Market Firms Are Hitting a Financial Wall

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 1,011 U.S. emerging middle-market businesses and found that many fast-growing firms are starting to outgrow the financial tools they rely on every day. The good news is that better payments, stronger cash visibility and more flexible access to credit could help these companies turn momentum into lasting growth. Learn more in “The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c.