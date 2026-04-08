Why Fast-Growing Middle-Market Firms Are Hitting a Financial Wall

The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 1,011 U.S. emerging middle-market businesses and found that many fast-growing firms are starting to outgrow the financial tools they rely on every day. The good news is that better payments, stronger cash visibility and more flexible access to credit could help these companies turn momentum into lasting growth. Learn more in “The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c.

Inside the April Report
  • The firms growing the fastest are often the least likely to have the tools needed for real-time cash visibility. That leaves them more exposed to shortfalls even as revenue rises.
  • Many firms say they have enough credit on paper, yet still miss growth opportunities because funding is too slow, too rigid or poorly matched to their needs, forcing them to rely on personal financing.
  • Faster payments, better system integration and more flexible financial tools can improve cash-flow visibility and reduce operational friction. These upgrades can help firms invest, expand and operate with more control.

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