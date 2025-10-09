Affirm Supports Google’s AP2 Protocol to Embed BNPL in Agentic Commerce

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Affirm said Thursday (Oct. 9) that it supports Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open, payment-agnostic protocol developed to support agent-led payments across platforms.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Affirm’s support of AP2 will help embed BNPL into agentic commerce, the company said in a press release.

“Consumers deserve maximum value from agent-led commerce—more flexibility, more control and transparent terms they can trust,” Vishal Kapoor, senior vice president of product at Affirm, said in the release. “That’s what Affirm responsibly delivers today, and extending our work with Google through AP2 will help bring those benefits to life in the next era of shopping.”

Google introduced AP2 on Sept. 16, saying the protocol is designed to “securely initiate and transact agent-led payments across platform” and the company is collaborating on agentic payments with more than 60 payments and tech firms.

AP2 helps to address questions around authorization, or proving that a user gave an agent authority to make a specific purchase; authenticity, or allowing merchants to be sure an agent’s request reflects the user’s intent; and accountability in cases of fraud or incorrect transactions, Google said at the time in a blog post.

In the Thursday press release, Stavan Parikh, vice president and general manager of payments at Google, said the company has been working with Affirm for years to help deliver “secure, seamless and innovative payment experiences.”

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Affirm’s partnership with Google already includes integrations with Google Pay and Chrome’s autofill feature, according to the release.

“Their contributions to shape Agent Payments Protocol exemplify the critical cross-industry collaboration needed to build open, secure and scalable frameworks to enable the future of commerce,” Parikh said.

PYMNTS reported Sept. 17 that Google is not alone in preparing for agentic commerce. For example, Mastercard is rolling out its Agent Pay service globally to help merchants and developers create agent-ready checkout flows; Visa opened its MCP server and released a no-code Agent Acceptance Toolkit so developers can plug agents into Visa APIs and test real transactions; and PayPal partnered with Perplexity to power its “Buy With Pro” service that embeds agent-led purchases inside its browser.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.