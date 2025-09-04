Amazon’s eCommerce Flywheel Gathers Speed While Walmart Loses Ground

Highlights
Amazon’s U.S. retail sales grew 9.5% year over year, outpacing Walmart’s 4.6% growth and signaling a structural shift in U.S. retail leadership.
Amazon’s reinvestment in logistics, personalization and experimental tech fuels a self-reinforcing growth cycle.
Amazon’s share of U.S. retail spending jumped 7.6% in Q2 2025, more than doubling in six years, whereas Walmart has remained flat at 7 to 8%.
The story of American retail over the past quarter-century has largely been a two-horse race.