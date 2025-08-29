Walmart Invites European Businesses to Join Marketplaces in the Americas

Walmart is offering support at an event and a dedicated office to encourage U.K. and European businesses to use its online marketplaces to sell to customers in the Americas.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company is promoting to these businesses its marketplaces in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Chile, according to a Friday (Aug. 29) press release.

Walmart will host a UK Walmart Seller Summit in London on Sept. 9. This event will offer manufacturers and exporters access to insights, hands-on guidance and connections with merchants that can assist in their cross-border growth, the release said.

The company has also opened a dedicated seller office in London. Here, U.K. and European sellers can access tools and services designed to help them launch online sales on Walmart’s marketplaces and then scale up their international sales, per the release.

“U.K. and European businesses have a well-earned reputation for quality, innovation and exceptional design,” Andrea Albright, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Walmart International, said in the release. “By partnering with Walmart, sellers can bring those strengths to millions of customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Chile — all with the speed, scale and support that only Walmart can provide.”

When Walmart held a UK Sellers Summit in June 2022, it was reported that the company’s push to attract British exporters to its marketplaces came at a time when the U.K. government was working to help businesses reach 1 trillion pounds in exports by 2030 by focusing on non-European Union markets like the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan.

The retailer said in April 2024 that it had been expanding its omnichannel capabilities across its three segments: Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club. At that time, Walmart International operated in 18 countries outside the U.S. and offered pickup and delivery in most of its markets.

In June, Walmart held an event in New Delhi to spotlight its programs and initiatives in India, including Walmart, Flipkart Group and PhonePe. The company said those initiatives enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), accelerate exports, expand access to digital payments and financial services, and support local innovation in eCommerce and technology.